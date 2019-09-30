Change of chair in Scotland for legal giant Pinsent Masons

A top property lawyer has been appointed head of global legal heavyweight Pinsent Masons’ Scottish and Northern Irish operations, it was announced today.

Katharine Hardie is taking over the role of chair of Scotland and Northern Ireland from Richard Masters, 29 years to the day since she joined the firm as a trainee lawyer.

She will be responsible for leading the firm’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Belfast which collectively employ some 600 partners, lawyers and support staff.

After spending his entire 32-year law career with McGrigors, which became Pinsent Masons in 2012, Masters is stepping down to pursue other business opportunities out with the legal profession.

Hardie said: “While I am sorry to see my long-term colleague Richard go, I am looking forward to leading Pinsent Masons in Scotland and Northern Ireland and consolidating our market leading position as the pre-eminent legal and professional services firm.

“The profession is changing and being good lawyers is no longer enough. We need to focus hard on bringing a wide range of disciplines to help address our clients requirements.

“Equally, we need to continue to foster an inclusive culture which allows us to attract and retain the very best talent, and give it a global stage upon which to perform.”

Masters added: “On a personal level, I have been fortunate to enjoy a fantastic career with Pinsent Masons and previously McGrigors, and I am now looking forward to taking all the experience I have gained in the legal sector to develop a portfolio career across different business sectors.”