Change at top as Edinburgh’s Vert Rotors enters next phase

Edinburgh-based engineering pioneer Vert Rotors has named its new chief executive as the business gears up for a big commercial push.

Phil Harris, who is described as a “manufacturing veteran”, has joined Vert from Clear Surgical, a medical device company based in Glasgow. Harris was previously chief executive of Clear Surgical from September 2016, and will continue with that firm as a non-executive director.

Harris replaces Vert founder Olly Dmitriev, who set up the company in 2013 to develop a revolutionary new type of compressor technology that is compact and quieter than traditional devices and capable of continuous running.

In addition to the change in leadership, Vert has strengthened its management team with two further key appointments. John McNeil has joined the team as sales engineer in charge of driving new business, while Vicky Thomas, formerly of Edinburgh Innovations, has been appointed marketing manager.

Harris said: “This is a pivotal time in what will become the history of Vert Rotors. The company is in transition from a technical push to a commercial pull – our focus now is on giving the market what it wants.

“This amazing technology has already proven many people wrong who thought it simply couldn’t be achieved. I am looking forward to leading a business with such huge potential, and which is full of talented individuals all pushing to bring this incredible technology to life.”

Vert’s design is much quieter than piston compressors.