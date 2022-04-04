Centurion Group steps up decommissioning focus with takeover of Forfar firm

Bosses at Centurion said RMEC provided “adjacent services to existing businesses” expanding the group’s product and service footprint.

They noted that the Forfar firm supported clients through the life cycle of their assets and the acquisition would allow greater access to the decommissioning market “on a global scale”.

RMEC is Centurion’s third acquisition in 2022, following the takeover of Canada’s Polar Septic Systems and Aberdeen-based Aleron in January.

Fernando Assing, Centurion’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to have RMEC join the Centurion family. Their reputation for delivering some of the safest and most efficient well services on the market aligns closely with our strategy and values, and as part of the group, they will add tremendous value to our growing global customer base.”

Bryan Fagan, managing director of RMEC, said: “As part of Centurion, we look forward to the increased global reach our business will have, and serving our customers in the decommissioning industry and beyond with even greater access to safe, efficient, and sustainable equipment solutions.”

Ewan MacKinnon, partner at Maven Capital Partners UK, added: “RMEC has been an excellent investment for Maven. The company has a great management team who we have enjoyed working with over the past eight years.

“The sale to Centurion is a complementary fit for RMEC with significant opportunities for both businesses to explore. We wish the company well as it embarks on the next stage of its growth.”

