Cenkos Securities hails Scottish input as clients raise £1 billion

Since the start of the year, the firm has advised on 21 fundraisings for corporate clients, including two initial public offerings, bringing the total raised to £1.05bn.
Four transactions have been generated out of the Scottish office: 88 Energy, with a £6.75m placing; Landore Resources, £3.5m placing; Getch Group, £6.25m placing and open offer; and Plant Health Care, £7.06m placing.
CEO Julian Morse said: “With a revitalised leadership team driving a more collaborative culture, these are clear signs that our focus on teamwork and delivering for our clients is starting to pay off. The new client wins are a testament to this, as are the number of clients whose success over a number of years is enabling them to come back to the market to fund further growth.”