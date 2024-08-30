Celebrate Scottish exporting success with Causeway

Causeway Awards | Supplied

Organisations have a unique opportunity to celebrate collaboration, success, and enduring business relationships across the Irish Sea through the annual flagship awards from Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange.

Scottish businesses, in particular, are invited to compete for the prestigious Scottish Exporter of the Year Award, which honours a Scottish company that has made a significant impact on the Irish economy. This accolade recognizes organisations that have successfully expanded their operations across the Irish Sea or excel in exporting products or services to Ireland and Northern Ireland.

There is also an opportunity for an organisation to sponsor the Scottish Exporter of the Year Award. This sponsorship offers unparalleled exposure, aligning your brand with a prestigious event that champions collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Backed by both Scottish and Irish governments, this annual black-tie gathering draws over 250 key business leaders, professionals, and government officials from a wide range of sectors. By sponsoring an award, organisations gain direct access to influential decision-makers and potential partners, with a focus on ensuring a strong return on investment.

Causeway members, partners and supporters will gather for the gala black tie awards dinner awards at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms on 10 October 2024. This is set to be a unique opportunity to showcase trading triumphs from both sides of the Irish Sea.

Judith O’Leary | Supplied

Judith O’Leary, co-chair of Causeway and managing director of Represent, a PR & digital agency with offices in Scotland and Ireland, said: “As the membership numbers of our not-for-profit Causeway network continue to grow, our annual flagship Causeway Awards have become a high-profile, prestigious event, attracting industry leaders, government supporters, and decision-makers from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“As well as being an enjoyable evening of celebration and laughter for people in business, the evening also provides a valuable opportunity for professionals to network, collaborate and share opportunities.

“We are looking forward to receiving entries from businesses of all sizes and various sectors for the Scottish Exporter of the Year. For such a small country, Scotland packs a mighty punch. Scotland exports a diverse range of products and services globally, from Paris to Cork and beyond.

“And if you decide to sponsor the Scottish Exporter of the Year award, you’ll be supporting collaboration and building networks across the Irish Sea.

“We would also like to thank 2024 award sponsors including headline sponsor Johnnie Walker Princes Street.”