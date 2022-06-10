CBD venture co-founded by BrewDog boss partners with Icelandic CrossFit star

HBHM (Healthy Body Healthy Mind), which is based in Ellon, specialises in plant-based cannabidiol (CBD) oils, which are said to improve sleep quality, ease nerves and aid recovery for athletes with intense training schedules.

The venture was set up less than two years ago by its chief executive Bryan Kinghorn and BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now entered into a partnership with Icelandic CrossFit athlete Sara Sigmundsdóttir. The 29-year-old is one of the most loved and well-known names in her sport, having competed at the CrossFit Games multiple times and finishing in third place twice.

CrossFit is a branded fitness regime that involves constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity.

Kinghorn said HBHM was working on plans to launch further health and wellness products over the coming years.

He said: “Sara is hugely popular in the CrossFit community, so we are delighted to be partnering with her. Sporting stars like Sara are recognising the benefits of our products which is a real boost towards supporting our business growth.

“The fact that Sara was willing to take it one step further and become a part of what we are creating is a huge step forward for us and something that confirms to us that we are on the correct path.”

HBHM (Healthy Body Healthy Mind) has entered into a partnership with Icelandic CrossFit athlete, Sara Sigmundsdóttir.

Sigmundsdóttir said: “I have used CBD oils on a daily basis for a good while now - I find that it helps in so many ways, first and foremost in how much it improves my sleep but I also believe that this has helped me with concentration and managing stress better.

“When me and my manager started speaking with HBHM I found it very appealing how passionate they were about all things CrossFit-related, so when they approached me about entering into a business relationship I was instantly interested.

“There are some exciting products being developed right now and it feels so good to me to get to be a sounding board for the passionate HBHM product development team.

“Getting to share my ideas, preferences and experiences and knowing that all this feedback will be utillised to improve current products and innovate new products. This is something I am really excited about too,” she added.

HBHM has also partnered with one of the biggest CrossFit events of the year, the Strength in Depth semi-final event that takes place at the London Excel this weekend.

The firm currently produces a range of CBD oils, using high quality CBD isolate, extracted from organically grown hemp plants in the US, by one of the global leaders in cannabinoids.

The CBD isolate crystals are added to ethically sourced medium-chain triglyceride (MCT), which is fractioned from coconut, and flavoured with 100 per cent natural, sugar and sweetener free fruit extract.