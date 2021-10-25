CBD health and wellness business opens Edinburgh store and cafe

The Stockbridge outlet combines a retail area with a cafe selling the firm’s own brand of coffees and other hot drinks. There will be the option for customers to add CBD to their hot beverage.

The store is the next step in the company’s expansion following the opening of its branch in St Andrews in July.

Founded in Perth in 2020, Voyager already employs 16 people and has plans to open a third store, in Dundee, next month.

Chief executive Nick Tulloch said: “Despite being a staple of human health care since ancient Egyptian times, the hemp plant continues to be much misunderstood.

“Through our combination of high quality products and provision of detailed information to our customers, our aim is to become the trusted brand in this exciting health and wellness space.

“Our strategy combines online sales with high street retail, both in our own and other retail outlets.

“Our first store in St Andrews confirmed our belief that there is a gap on UK high streets for a reputable and trusted CBD and hemp brand. Opening in Edinburgh represents a significant step forward in Voyager's retail development plan that, following the popularity of our drinks options in St Andrews, has led us to include a cafe with seating at our new store.”

Voyager was founded by Tulloch, former chief executive of Zoetic International, the first CBD company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

In February, the fledgling firm raised £874,000 through an oversubscribed crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs, and in April raised a further £741,000 through a private fundraise, including a commitment of £100,000 from Greencare Capital, the Aquis-listed investment company focused on medicinal cannabis and related areas.

The firm has a growing range of CBD and hemp seed oil products, including oils, “gummies” for oral consumption, bath products and skincare products. In May, it added a “paw balm” to its pet range, which combines organic hemp seed oil and cooling aloe vera to soothe and relieve cracked paw pads and noses. It has also introduced eco-friendly hemp dog leads.

