There are long-standing business relationships between Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland, and organisations now have an opportunity to celebrate collaboration and success across the Irish Sea.

Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange – a not-for-profit business membership organisation, supported by the Scottish and Irish governments, that connects professionals across the Irish Sea and beyond – is calling for nominations by August 1 for its prestigious annual awards. The awards culminate in a gala black tie dinner at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms on October 5. The event is billed as a unique opportunity to showcase trading triumphs from both sides of the Irish Sea.

Causeway said its flagship awards had become a high-profile event attracting industry leaders, government supporters and decision makers from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland. The event allows professionals to network, collaborate and share opportunities.

Diageo’s Johnnie Walker Princes Street is the headline sponsor of the Causeway Awards. Nigel Robertson, Diageo whisky brand home business development and partnership manager, said: "We are delighted to extend our support to sponsor this year’s Causeway Awards. The event provides an incredible platform to showcase Diageo's network of Scotland Brand homes and Johnnie Walker Princes Street and to join to celebrate the achievements of thriving businesses and connections between Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland."

Brigid Whoriskey, Causeway co-chair and managing director of Envision Business Solutions (left), Robert Aldridge Lord Provost of Edinburgh (middle) and Judith O'Leary, Causeway co-chair and MD/founder of Represent (right) at the 2022 Causeway Awards

Nominations are being called for across a number of categories including Ireland to Scotland Exporter of the Year, which celebrates an Irish business that has made a big impact in Scotland, and Northern Ireland to Scotland Exporter of the Year. Other categories are Scottish Exporter of the Year, Sustainable Organisation of the Year and Rising Star – Young Professional of the Year.

Sponsors include Invest NI, Northern Irish Connections, Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and Surgeons Quarter, Anturas Consulting, Fuel Change and Irish energy company ESB.

Launched at Edinburgh Castle in 2016, Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange was born out of an ambition to support businesses that wished to explore their respective neighbouring markets.

Judith O’Leary, co-chair of Causeway and managing director of Represent, a PR and digital agency with offices in Scotland and Ireland, said: “We have seen first-hand through our Causeway membership the strength of trade between Scotland and the island of Ireland. Many organisations across both sides of the Irish sea are benefiting for the strength of the Irish economy, which is making it an attractive business destination. Ireland’s economy grew last year, outperforming the rest of the Eurozone with a 12.2 per cent annual growth in GDP coupled with it being a part of the Euro zone.

“These awards are designed to showcase the ambitious organisations that have grasped the nettle and made Scotland or Ireland part of their export strategy. Each year we see a growth in entry numbers, showing that this is a trend that is on the increase and we are thrilled to be able to shine a light on these organisations.”