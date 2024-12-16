Care home scoops top industry award

Kirk Lane Nursing Home transformed a previous derelict site in Livingston Village - and now, three years later, it has been named a winner at a prestigious industry awards ceremony.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home beat off strong competition to be crowned Regional Care Home of the Year Scotland 2024 at the Caring UK Awards on 5th December. The awards, organised by Script Events and leading industry publication Caring UK, with support from headline sponsor Virgin Money, are now in their seventh year and recognise excellence and achievement in all corners of the industry.

The winning home was chosen by an expert panel which included National Care Association executive co-chairman Nadra Ahmed CBE and Isobel Jones, CEO of Alive Activities, who decided the winners in each category from a shortlist of up to eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caring UK Awards director Dominic Musgrave said: "This year’s winners should be very very proud – the high standard of entries made it a tough job to select a final shortlist never mind a winner and runner-up in each category.

The Award

“Our awards’ night was a great celebration of the care industry as a whole and it was great to see so many businesses represented at the event. It was a wonderful evening, and it was lovely to share in the celebrations of the winners.”

Awards were handed out in more than 20 categories at a glittering ceremony at The Athena in Leicester, attended by more than 400 people and hosted by television personality Emma Jesson, and recognised excellence and achievement within the care sector across the UK.

Part of the Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group, Kirk Lane is set in the historic Livingston Village, and surrounded by the new town of Livingston. The impressive specially designed home has been completed to an exceptional standard and offers state of the art facilities for round-the-clock professional nursing care for older people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter McCormick, Managing Director, said “We are very proud and delighted that Kirk Lane has been recognised as Care Home of the Year Scotland. Together with the support of our Head Office team in Edinburgh, Kirk Lane proudly receives this prestigious award, reflecting an unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional person-centred care, innovative practices, a commitment to excellence, and strong teamwork driving their success.

Manager Matthew McCanny and some of the staff at Kirk Lane Nursing Home