Care home in Edinburgh suburb looking for staff after surge in occupancy rates

Bosses at Cramond Residence said they were optimistic for the year ahead with occupancy rates up 65 per cent on this point last year.

The home, located in the suburb of Cramond, to the north-west of the city, is set to hire additional members of staff to take its team to more than 100, in response to the continued growing demand.

The facility was launched in late 2018 and offers nurse-led care, as well as respite and dementia specialist services and offers small group living in nine “luxuriously-appointed” homes.

Christian Daraio, client liaison manager at Cramond Residence, said: “After an unprecedented two years for the industry, we finally have positive momentum.

“Our clients and their families are placing their trust in us and we’re thrilled to be reaching record occupancy levels.

“The biggest obstacle we now have to us providing care for more older people is recruitment. We’re hopeful that we can cut through the current workforce crisis by offering some of the highest salaries in Edinburgh, competitive terms and conditions and a great team environment.

“Putting the wellbeing of our residents and staff has been and continues to be our main priority and as we continue on the path to normality, we are looking forward to increasing our offering over the coming months,” he added.

The business is said to be looking for applications from lifestyle coordinators, qualified nurses and catering assistants.

