Carbon Futures recognised by Octopus Energy as a Certified Assessor for the newly launched ‘Zero Bills’ building standard

Leading energy and sustainability consultancy, Carbon Futures, is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with Octopus Energy, having been appointed by the energy provider as a Certified Assessor for the recently launched ‘Zero Bills’ building standard.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to fast-track the decarbonisation of homes, Octopus Energy’s pioneering framework provides a new global benchmark for the construction of sustainable housing. Zero Bills homes are energy-efficient properties with solar panels, storage, and smart tech to help customers live in comfort with zero energy bills, guaranteed for 10 years.

Octopus Energy announced the launch of this new initiative at its annual ‘Zero Bills’ Awards event in London on May 14. During the event, Carbon Futures was formally recognised for its input in supporting the newly developed building standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Money, Director at Carbon Futures, commented: “We are proud to have played an important role in supporting Octopus Energy to develop the assessment procedure and tools for the new Zero Bills building standard.

Carbon Futures founding Director Andrew Money at Octopus Energy HQ

“Given our involvement in the delivery of social and affordable homes throughout Scotland and the UK, we believe this is a significant step forward in demonstrating what can be achieved to benefit those occupiers who are most in need of reduced household bills. We look forward to continued collaboration with Octopus Energy.”

As a founding Certified Assessor of Zero Bills, Carbon Futures will now be able to assess existing design specifications and advise clients on the enhancements required to achieve the Zero Bills building standard and unlock 10 years of zero home energy bills.

Jim Bennett, Zero Bills Scotland Director, Octopus Energy, commented: “We are delighted to have Carbon Futures on board as a Certified Assessor. With the New Build Heat Standard legislation in place, now is the perfect time to bring ‘Zero Bills’ to Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This initiative not only eliminates energy bills but also offers homes equipped with cutting-edge green technology, ensuring sustainable, future-proof living for residents.”

Andrew Money, Founding Director of Carbon Futures, pictured at Octopus Energy HQ