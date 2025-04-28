Car financing firm to hire 50 new workers for Scottish headquarters

“We are growing quickly and investing in the people and systems that underpin our success” – Alastair Grier, CEO

A car finance specialist is to create 50 jobs in North Lanarkshire after setting out plans for expansion.

CarMoney, which is backed by the Peter Vardy motor dealership group, said it planned to recruit the new team members at its Motherwell headquarters as it continues to grow its presence across the UK.

The recruitment drive will see opportunities across sales advisory, finance, compliance, customer service and administrative roles, supporting the company’s strategic goal to reach £730 million in annual vehicle financing deals by 2029. The new positions will be based in Motherwell with some roles offering hybrid working, the firm noted.

The move comes as CarMoney continues to scale its technology-led model, which allows customers to compare vehicle finance offers through an “advanced digital platform”. The venture is increasing its UK footprint through organic growth and an expanded franchise network.

Alastair Grier, the company’s chief executive, said: “It’s a really exciting time for CarMoney. We are growing quickly and investing in the people and systems that underpin our success. Our state-of-the-art headquarters allows us to support new talent and continue improving the service we offer our partners and customers.

“There are fantastic opportunities for people to join us across different departments and develop their careers in a fast-moving, customer-focused environment,” he added.

