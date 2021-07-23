Car dealer Peter Vardy’s charity wing moves into prestigious Edinburgh thoroughfare

The Vardy Foundation will relocate to a third-floor office suite within a Grade B-listed townhouse at 110 George Street in Edinburgh city centre.

The Vardy Foundation will relocate to a third-floor office suite within a Grade B-listed townhouse at 110 George Street in the city centre.

The foundation has signed-up a five-year lease on the 1,445-square foot suite, which will be occupied by a team of six staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Vardy, a trustee of the charity, said: “We wanted to find a suitable base for our expanding team, so we can continue to grow the work of the Vardy Foundation.

“My father, Sir Peter, relocated to Scotland and the head office of the charity is now in Edinburgh

“Our newly-acquired office in George Street is ideal – it is finished to a high standard and is accessible to the professional, commercial and retail sectors. We are delighted to be here and we will, undoubtedly, be very happy in our new location.”

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, added: “We are continuing to see increasing levels of interest in the Edinburgh office market for prime city centre space and are confident of a strong recovery, as we start to emerge from the restrictions of the pandemic.

“The Vardy Foundation is a great addition to the occupier mix in this building.”

The Vardy Foundation was created as a way to distribute 10 per cent of the profits from the family-owned car dealership, to support projects that improve the lives of vulnerable children and young people locally and abroad, through support, education and care.

A message from the Editor: