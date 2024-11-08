Cancer screening and robot exoskeletons for stroke patients among Edinburgh innovation ideas

“Some of the most innovative and impactful ideas come out of the UK’s universities, and it’s our honour to nurture these founders and companies, sharing all of our experience, skills and networks to help them make that impact” - Richard Lennox, Senior Director at Skyscanner

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of budding entrepreneurs focused on using digital technology to tackle global challenges are being backed by an accelerator programme in Edinburgh .

The Venture Builder Incubator (VBI) 5.0 is now supporting 34 entrepreneurs, a dozen more than the previous cohort, from universities across the UK to develop business skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run by the University of Edinburgh, the VBI programme supports postgraduate students and research staff to test and develop ideas that use digital technology to address the world’s challenges.

Scotland’s expanded Venture Builder Incubator (VBI) 5.0 has launched, supporting 34 entrepreneurs – 12 more than last year – from UK universities to grow and develop their businesses and skills. | Neil Hanna

This latest iteration of the scheme introduces a health and social care cohort for the first time, supported by the Barclays Eagle Labs Ecosystem Partnership Programme and funded by the UK Government. Cancer Research Horizons, the innovation arm of Cancer Research UK, continues to support an oncology cohort as part of its commitment to help cancer researchers to progress their discoveries towards delivering patient benefit.

Amongst them is biosciences PhD student Elloise Stephenson, from Newcastle University, who is building a commercial screening service to assess a patient’s response to enzymes called kinases, to improve and personalise cancer treatment.

In the health and social care cohort is Dr Heba Lakany, an Edinburgh graduate now at the University of Liverpool, who has created a portable robotic exoskeleton to support movement for those suffering arm paralysis following a stroke. As many as 66 per cent of the UK’s 1.3 million stroke survivors each year will have an upper limb weakness and require help with daily activities post discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elloise Stephenson, from Newcastle University, who is building a commercial screening service to assess a patient’s response to enzymes called kinases, to improve and personalise cancer treatment | Neil Hanna

In its fifth year, the VBI programme provides a share of up to £100,000 in support, as well as mentoring from industry-leading experts, interactive workshops, professional networking events and access to the Bayes Centre – the University’s innovation hub for data science and AI.

VBI founders and companies have raised £8.2 million in grants and investment so far.

Health tech start-up Papcup, which participated last year, is developing its non-invasive cervical cancer screening alternative to traditional smear tests.

Founder Sânziana Foia, a PhD student at Imperial College London, said: “The VBI programme gave me concrete, practical support. For example, when I needed help with the electronics for Papcup, the team helped me find a contractor. The networking was of high quality and connected me with all the right people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Lennox, Senior Director at Skyscanner and entrepreneur in residence for VBI, said: “Some of the most innovative and impactful ideas come out of the UK’s universities, and it’s our honour to nurture these founders and companies, sharing all of our experience, skills and networks to help them make that impact.”