Cancer Card is all about working together for patients - Ian Pirrie

Collaboration can stand as a cornerstone for small charities, driving meaningful change, writes Ian Pirrie

When operating a small business, challenges can often outweigh resources but we have found that collaboration can stand as a cornerstone for small charities, like ourselves, driving meaningful change.

Cancer Card is an Edinburgh-based charity, committed to supporting those affected by cancer in Scotland. Acting as an umbrella to a range of cancer charities and support services, our mission is to provide a single point of access to cancer support services and ensure that no one faces cancer alone. We provide an online support directory, a dedicated phone line and comfort boxes to cancer patients throughout Scotland.

Despite being a relatively new charity we recently reached a major milestone in becoming an NHS approved charity. This was a big accolade for us as this recognition identifies us as a trusted source of information for cancer patients. We are listed on the NHS inform website and patients can find our resources in hospitals and GP practices across the country. This link will take visitors to our website where they will find a comprehensive list of approximately 400 cancer support services available, and they can tailor their search results to the cancer type, location, and the type of support they are looking for. This can range from support with finance and benefits to exercise classes and complementary therapies.

1,000 free comfort boxes have been delivered to cancer patients across Scotland

We recognise that we can amplify our efforts and reach through strategic partnerships so we have focused on further collaboration with other charities and businesses this year.

For example, we work closely with tbco (formerly The Tartan Blanket Company) to deliver our comfort box initiative to cancer patients in Scotland. Tbco provides us with the deluxe woollen blankets included in each comfort box that we send out. These blankets are hugely popular amongst our recipients who often use the blankets to stay warm during treatment. Thanks to our collaboration with tbco we’ve reached another key business milestone of delivering 1,000 free comfort boxes to cancer patients across Scotland.

Looking ahead and with the growing demand for our comfort boxes, we have established a new partnership with Cash for Kids to help young people with cancer across Scotland. As a result we will extend this initiative to children’s comfort boxes in 2025 with a new 1,000 box target. .

This expansion exemplifies how collaboration enables small charities to tackle ambitious projects. By joining forces with organisations that share your vision, you can scale your impact and address gaps in support services for vulnerable groups.

Ian Pirrie​​​​ is CEO of Cancer Card

Collaboration isn’t limited to organisations. As a small charity, with big aims we do rely on support from our volunteers and corporate gifting businesses – a key component of the third sector. Our success is deeply rooted in the contributions of volunteers and fundraisers who help bring our initiatives to life. Whether it’s corporate partnerships or personal fundraising challenges, the collective effort of supporters is vital for sustaining and growing our work.

We are always looking to establish new relationships with individuals and companies looking to give back and support the cancer community. If you would like to set a personal fundraising challenge for the new year or if you work for a company who is looking for a charity partnership, please do consider how you can support Cancer Card.

Our journey this year, I hope can serve as an inspiring reminder of what small charities can achieve through collaboration. From building alliances with businesses to sharing networks and resources, the collective power of shared efforts can turn aspirations into reality.