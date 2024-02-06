Cancer Card bridges the gap in support services - Jen Hardy

​Cancer Card is there for every step of the journey, from diagnosis onwards (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Cancer Card’s online support hub is a one-stop-shop for support services and advice, a lifeline for those navigating the intricate maze of a cancer diagnosis, treatment and care. What sets us apart is our mission and our independent status allows us to guide people towards the personalised support they need. We are a bridge to an expansive network of resources that can help alleviate the emotional and practical burdens of cancer.

One of the core challenges facing Cancer Card is fundraising. Unlike some medical organisations, our mission is to provide access to non-medical support, often making us less visible in the public eye. Yet, I’m passionately convinced our work is equally critical. We work in collaboration, not competition, with other cancer charities, complementing their work with our unique approach.

Cancer Card serves as a lifeline for those who are overwhelmed by the deluge of information online. When a Google search yields hundreds of thousands of results, it’s easy to become lost and confused. Cancer Card solves this problem by curating trusted resources and businesses all in one place. We offer access to everything from help with money, benefits and transport, to travel insurance, counselling and complementary therapies.

Jen Hardy MBE is Founder of Cancer Card

What sets Cancer Card apart is our commitment to the psychosocial aspects of cancer care with a strong focus on inclusion. That’s why we’ve recently launched our in-person support service for those that prefer to speak to someone. And our Digital Helpline is there to ensure no one is left behind in this digital age.

Cancer Card is there for every step of the journey, whether it’s diagnosis, during and post-treatment or in the final stages of life.

Our importance becomes evident when you consider that we provide personalised access to the support for those that need it now. We alleviate the pressure on people living with cancer and their families, allowing them to focus on their wellbeing. By doing so, we indirectly relieve some of the burdens on the NHS as well. We are not just a support system, we are a lifeline for people and their families during one of the most challenging times in their lives.

Looking ahead, Cancer Card's primary challenge, in addition to raising vital funds, will be expanding our reach. As the cost of living continues to rise, people are understandably cautious with their donations. The challenge lies in conveying the importance of accessing non-medical support services through Cancer Card and our role in improving the overall quality of life for people living with cancer.

Supporting Cancer Card goes beyond saving lives; it's about enhancing the quality of those lives. We provide a unique and indispensable service that complements the work of all cancer charities.

As we continue our journey to make cancer support services more accessible, let us not forget that heroes don't always wear capes. Sometimes, they wear the badge of organisations like Cancer Card, offering vital support for the mind and soul and making a profound difference in the lives of countless people and families affected by cancer.