Canadian sportswear brand Lululemon to launch in Glasgow

Have your say

A Canadian sportswear brand has secured a prime retail site in Glasgow’s “style mile” shopping district.

Lululemon is to launch a new hub in central Glasgow after securing the tenancy of 18/20 Royal Exchange Square.

The 2,700 square foot space will also host complimentary weekly classes led by “ambassadors” for the athletics brand, which include local leaders in yoga, health and fitness.

The brand, founded in Vancouver in 1998, also has a presence in Edinburgh and 12 other sites across the UK.

Kevin Sims, senior director of retail at CBRE, which secured the tenancy, said: “As a premium performance apparel brand with a fast-growing customer base in Scotland, Lululemon was keen to secure new larger premises in a prime Glasgow city centre location to support its continued growth.”

Culverwell acted on behalf of the owners of 18/20 Royal Exchange Square and Gardner & Co for the landlords.