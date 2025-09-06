Can Scotland make the computing quantum leap?

​Nick Freer gets a mind-expanding crash course on the world of photonics from Scotland’s experts

At CodeBase in Edinburgh earlier this week, the ScaleUp Institute and some of the UK’s main players in quantum computing and photonics gathered to discuss an industry that is already valued at around £1.5 billion in Scotland.

For those of us who are not quantum computing professors or rocket scientists, it can be difficult to get your head around this emerging technology, but thankfully there was an actual professor on hand to provide an idiot’s guide.

Christopher Leburn, Technology Exploitation Director at the University of Strathclyde and founder of spinout company Chromacity, explained how photonics increasingly play a part in our daily lives – from switching on our TV or phone, to using lasers to combat cancer cells.

Essentially, photonics are integral to quantum computing and are used as qubits, or “messengers”, connecting quantum computers and enabling large scale quantum systems.

Attempting not to glaze over with an extra shot of caffeine, a quick Google search revealed that Chromacity develops and manufactures infra-red lasers used in quantum applications, with an international customer base that includes Harvard University and the US Air Force.

Now somewhat more informed, the next speaker up, from the Fraunhofer research institute, explained how the latest Apple chip is made up of billions of transistors, and how Fraunhofer works with a myriad of UK and international clients on “cold atoms” and “miniturisation”.

Describing Scotland’s sector as “Glentanglement” and “Quantum Valley”, Fraunhofer says we have around 60 native companies in the space, and forecasts suggest we are on track to triple the value of the quantum computing and photonics industry by 2030.

Commentators agree it is “goldrush time” in quantum computing and every nation is scrambling to provide the “picks and shovels”. Back at the conference, Scaleup Institute CEO Irene Graham pointed to the range of funding available from the likes of Scottish Enterprise, InnovateUK, and the British Business Bank, in addition to private sector investment, for early stage startups who can have an outsized impact.

Scotland has a world-class university sector, and we have been producing photonics spinouts for over 50 years. At the same time, it’s generally accepted that we could be doing an even better job at commercialising. The current run rate shows that we are creating only one or two photonics-related companies every year.

Speaking to one quantum startup yesterday, a spinout from University of Glasgow that was incorporated only last week, the founder gave his take on the opportunity for Scotland to play a meaningful role on a global scale.

Dr Jack Brennan, founder of Quantcore, which specialises in superconducting hardware manufacturing with a focus on quantum computing and quantum sensors, said: “We have a huge strength in quantum research, which is recognised worldwide, and that gives us a chance to play a leading role in the development and commercialisation of quantum technology for real world applications.”

2025 is the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, marking the 100th anniversary of quantum technology by the United Nations. Hopefully Scotland can play a leading role in the century ahead.