Can Do Innovation Summit unveils keynote speakers for 2022

The virtual event is billed as a focal point for business innovation in Scotland, connecting small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups with innovators, academics, entrepreneurs and investors from across the globe “to explore new opportunities that marry purpose and profitability”.

The event, which last year attracted more than 1,000 attendees, will in 2022 be held online from February 23, followed by some in-person elements.

Wade Davis, vice-president of inclusion strategy for product at Netflix, is among leaders set to address delegates. Picture: Katie Simmons-Barth.

Four keynote speakers have been announced so far. They include Wade Davis, vice-president of inclusion strategy for product at Netflix. He is also a global champion for innovation for UN women, a former national surrogate for President Obama, and was the first NFL LGBT inclusion consultant.

Also on the list is Gayemarie Brown, chief executive of Wintam Place Consulting, listed as one of the top futurists in the world by Forbes with more than 25 years’ experience helping companies apply tech to update their business models for the future.

Dan May, art director and visual effects artist at design studio Painting Practice, working on titles such as Black Mirror, and Scottish finance secretary Kate Forbes, are also set to address delegates.

Dr Susie Mitchell, programme director, Glasgow City of Science and Innovation (lead agency for the Summit), said Scotland is “already a leader in innovation”, adding that efforts such as the Summit help “get one step closer to reaching our ambition of standing shoulder to shoulder with the best-performing countries, while tackling some of the biggest challenges of our time”.

