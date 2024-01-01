Campaign aims to help homeowners switch property factors amid industry ‘misconceptions’
A factoring company that manages hundreds of properties in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee has launched a campaign to make it easier for tenement owners to switch providers.
Taylor & Martin has put together a step-by-step guide for owners looking for a better service for their homes. Bosses at the Glasgow-based firm aim to educate households on their options and “break misconceptions about the industry”. It comes after research commissioned by the company found that 60 per cent of tenement and flat owners in Scotland have considered switching factors, but were put off because they believed the process was too difficult.
Michael Martin, co-director at Taylor & Martin, said the process was much simpler than people realised. “People are now well used to switching providers in search of better service in other areas of life such as banking, broadband or mobile phones, and factors should be no different,” he said. “We want to open the public’s eyes to their options and make the process easier so they can choose the best service for their property.
“A home is usually the biggest financial investment an individual will make, and choosing the right property management company is a protection of that investment’s future. Glasgow’s tenements are beautiful but ageing buildings, and they require specialist knowledge and experience to maintain and manage them effectively to mitigate against major issues in future.”
Martin and co-director Marc Taylor founded the factoring business in 2013, and it now maintains hundreds of tenement buildings across Glasgow and other parts of Scotland. The firm said its pricing structure was based on a flat management fee rather than commission.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.