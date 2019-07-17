Cameron Toll shopping centre sold in deal backed by RBS

Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll shopping centre has changed hands in a deal worth more than £38 million thanks to backing from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Franklin Templeton Investments has acquired the shopping mall, home to the likes of Aldi, Argos, Boots and Sainsbury’s, with the help of a debt facility provided by RBS, according to trade publication React News.

The deal, which has been in the pipeline for some time, was reported to have fallen through earlier this year due to issues with securing a suitable debt package.

The acquisition was made by the Franklin Templeton Social Infrastructure Fund and represents an initial yield of around 8 per cent.

Previous owner Oaktree Capital, in partnership with Hunter Asset Management, had acquired Cameron Toll for £46m five years ago.

It is thought that Hunter will continue to manage the centre, which is located in a suburb in the south of the capital.