Cameron House sale: Luxury hotel on banks of Loch Lomond could fetch up to £100 million

The famous five-star resort is set within 400-acres of Scottish countryside.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Scotland’s most prestigious five-star hotels has reportedly been put up for sale with a touted price tag of up to £100 million.

Cameron House, which is located on the banks of Loch Lomond, is said to have been floated for possible sale by its owner, private equity firm KSL Capital Partners. It has been described as “one of the largest single-asset hospitality disposals in Scotland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The luxury hotel was acquired in 2015 by KSL Capital Partners from QHotels. It was devastated by a fatal fire in December 2017 and was subsequently restored and renovated.

Cameron House is located on the banks of Loch Lomond.

Cameron House describes itself as a “five-star resort set within 400-acres of beautiful Scottish countryside, on the world-famous bonnie banks of Loch Lomond”. It is home to a collection of 208 bedrooms including 28 upmarket suites plus 115 lodges and self-catering apartments that sleep up to eight people.

The hotel and lodges are bolstered by an award-winning spa with rooftop infinity pool, 18-hole championship golf course, plus an additional nine-hole course, a range of restaurants and bars, event spaces, a “state-of-the-art” leisure club, 29-seat cinema, marina and a choice of resort activities.

The hotel recently unveiled a £300,000 redesign of its spa, with a “revitalised ground-floor indoor pool, which has undergone a full refurbishment, along with the hydro and hot tub areas”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad