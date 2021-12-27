Call to help Scots firms access key support to become greener

Glasgow-based brand strategy agency Frejz has cited Scottish Government data finding that 18.7 per cent of the 1,000-plus firms surveyed said when asked what prevented them from becoming more eco-friendly that implementing relevant changes was too costly for them.

Such challenges were found to be particularly severe for those in the manufacturing, accommodation and food services sectors, while small businesses were twice as likely than their large peers to say green measures were unaffordable.

Firms need 'practical and affordable measures,' says Glasgow-based brand strategy agency Frejz, in the wake of COP26. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images.

Frejz MD Finlay Kerr said Scottish businesses are extremely keen to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly. “We need to see a combination of measures to help those who are being prevented by cost take these necessary actions. Some government support would be hugely beneficial, and that investment in itself would help both the UK and Scottish government hit their own ambitious green targets.

“We also need to see a forum created where businesses can share ideas and contacts when it comes to reducing emissions.

“For example, we recently linked up with the Eco-Friendly Web Alliance to reduce the carbon emissions of our website to meet the standards they set for accreditation… If that sort of thing was replicated across the UK, it would make a tangible difference when it comes to energy use.

“Businesses and the people they serve are overwhelmingly in favour of being kinder to the planet. But that intention must be backed up by practical and affordable measures to actually make it happen.”

