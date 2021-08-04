Call centre firm Kura creating 100 roles in Glasgow after inking financial services contract

Kura is now looking to fill the roles across advisory, team management and operational management levels to support the new contract, which starts this month.

Chief executive Brian Bannatyne said: “We are delighted to be partnering with our new client using our deep financial services experience to deliver first-class services to their customers. We know that our people in Glasgow will deliver outstanding [customer experience] results for our client and transform the service to their customers.”

The firm is now hiring for the 100 new roles in its Glasgow office (file image). Picture: John Devlin.

Kura says it is the largest independent outsourcer in the UK, and for more than 15 years has provided call-handling services to several financial services companies.

It also serves the telecoms, retail, charity, utilities and public sectors, has offices in Forres, Liverpool, Sunderland, and Durban in South Africa, and has clients across 16 countries, encompassing Canada, Europe and the US.

Chief executive Brian Bannatyne hails the new contract. Picture: contributed.