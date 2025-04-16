Caledonian Sleeper announces new interim Managing Director

The overnight train service, Caledonian Sleeper, has announced the appointment of its new interim Managing Director.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Kelly, the company’s current Commercial and Procurement Director, will take over the role from Friday, April 18. He will succeed Kathryn Darbandi who announced her intention to pursue semi-retirement earlier this year after more than four years in the Managing Director position.

Having joined the Caledonian Sleeper team in January 2015, Mr Kelly has a strong background in guest function experience and the delivery of on-board services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After performing the role of Guest Experience Director for five years, Mr Kelly took the opportunity to expand his skill set by moving into the role of Commercial and Procurement Director - a position he has held for almost two years.

Graham Kelly has been appointed as interim Managing Director of Caledonian Sleeper.

Prior to his time working for Caledonian Sleeper, Mr Kelly achieved a successful career in hospitality and events, working for a range of hotels on Loch Lomond, before running a highly successful hotel accommodation programme for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking about his appointment Graham said: “Having been a member of the Caledonian Sleeper team for more than a decade, it is an honour to be stepping into the role of interim Managing Director. I’d like to thank Kathryn for her service to the company and for all she has helped us achieve over the past four years - the team and I wish her all the best.”

Caledonian Sleeper is an overnight train that journeys from the bustling capital in London to Scotland’s quaint towns, vibrant cities and spectacular Highlands. It calls at more than 40 destinations across the UK.