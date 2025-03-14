Caledonian Sleeper and Glencraft extend partnership

To celebrate their continued business partnership, Caledonian Sleeper and Glencraft have joined together to create a list of their top tips for good sleep on the move, helping travellers drift off in comfort as they journey from London to Scotland.

The tips are being launched today, on World Sleep Day, Friday March 14), and also mark the eighth consecutive year which Glencraft, the luxury mattress producer, has been supplying the overnight train.

Since partnering in 2017, Glencraft has supplied more than 1,600 bespoke Caledonian Sleeper mattresses to the overnight train.

All Glencraft’s products have been handcrafted in Scotland using traditional techniques. The mattresses have been made from ethically sourced, natural materials, including wool and organic cotton, and use a vented core to improve sleep and comfort by dispersing perspiration.

Donald, Glencraft CEO, with Caledonian Sleeper team

Glencraft has been crafting mattresses since 1843 and is known for creating products fit for royalty – having been awarded a Royal Warrant in 1996 from Her Majesty The Queen and again in 2025 from His Majesty The King.

The Aberdeen-based company was founded by two visionary philanthropist women who embarked on a mission that would shape the future of luxury sleep and social responsibility. They believed that skilled craft should be accessible to all and offered opportunities to visually impaired workers. These values are still very much at the heart of the company.

Today, Glencraft sees its products seamlessly combine heritage with luxury, and is a trusted supplier by five-star hotels such as The Balmoral in Edinburgh and the Fife Arms in Braemar, royalty, and discerning sleepers worldwide.

Like Glencraft, Caledonian Sleeper has a like-minded approach to sustainability and caring for the environment. Around 20 mattresses are replaced by Caledonian Sleeper per month, with old ones being recycled at King Size Recycling based in Glasgow. King Size Recycling takes the mattresses and breaks them down, separating the different materials which then go on to be repurposed.

Glencraft Factory

Donald MacKay, CEO at Glencraft, said: “We’ve been crafting mattresses for more than 180 years, with expertise passed down from generation to generation. What we have today are mattresses that not only last the test of time but can help meet the demands of fast-paced, busy lifestyles.

“Getting quality sleep while you travel can be challenging, but we’ve worked with Caledonian Sleeper over the past eight years to create custom-sized mattresses using materials that will specifically support guests’ comfort while adding that extra touch of luxury to their journey.”

Kathryn Darbandi, Managing Director of Caledonian Sleeper, said: “We’re always looking at ways to provide our guests with the best possible experience when travelling on the Caledonian Sleeper, and getting a good night’s sleep is central to this. Glencraft’s mattresses are a staple feature in our rooms, and help guests wake up refreshed and rested.

“This is our eighth year working with Glencraft and we look forward to many more as we continue to supply guests with the best possible combination of convenience and comfort when travelling.”

Merida Sleeper Mattress

The Caledonian Sleeper is an overnight train that journeys from London to Scotland’s quaint towns, vibrant cities and spectacular Highlands. It calls at more than 40 destinations across the UK.

To find out more about overnight rail travel between London and Scotland, visit www.sleeper.scot.

Top Tips For A Good Night’s Sleep While Travelling By Train

Pack earplugs and an eye mask – Creating a quiet, dark environment is important for getting shuteye. Luckily, Caledonian Sleeper provides complimentary sleep kits for guests in all rooms and in the seated coach areas.

Caledonian Sleeper Sleep Kits

Stretch – Make sure to stretch and move your body for a few minutes, especially if you have been sitting for the majority of your journey. This will reduce stiffness and aches, the last things you need when you are trying to drift off to sleep.

Avoid caffeine before bed – opt for decaf options and stay hydrated with water to help wind down. All rooms on the overnight train include a complimentary bottle of Highland Spring water.

Stop scrolling – Turn off all screens an hour or two before you sleep. Why not pick up a book at the station before you board to help calm your mind before bed, or enjoy some calming music as you drift off to sleep?

Find the perfect temperature – Did you know the ideal bedroom temperature is around 16-18°C? All rooms on board Caledonian Sleeper have temperature control, allowing guests to create the perfect environment to get a comfortable sleep.

Book a room if you can – Caledonian Sleeper’s rooms contain Glencraft mattresses which have been designed for optimum comfort and support. If not, remember to bring a neck pillow!

Top five unusual places Glencraft supplies

Offshore Platforms

Ferries

Royal Households

Temporary Construction Accommodation