Business success celebrated in Stirling

Winners at the Stirling Business Excellence Awards

Around 190 guests flocked to the Stirling Court Hotel for the glittering ceremony and black tie gala dinner to discover which organisations were successful in the inaugural Stirling Business Excellence Awards.

The awards were designed to recognise the best in Stirling and surrounding areas and celebrated a cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in the economic growth of the region.

As well as Invest in Stirling and STEP, other sponsors and partners included the University of Stirling, Graham & Sibbald, LOC Hire, ECO Hire, Techscaler and Kings Park Hospital.

On the night, The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum was named Business of the Year, a category sponsored by Invest in Stirling. Established in 2005 by Sarah Heward from a former derelict Little Chef on the A82 and West Highland Way, situated halfway between Glasgow and Fort William, this business is now an iconic roadside diner. It is co-owned and managed by Sarah with her husband Alan McColm, supported by their excellent management team.

Winners were also unveiled in 13 other categories.

Jim Killough, commercial director of The Scotsman, said: “It was wonderful to see such a wide range of businesses of all sizes being celebrated at our inaugural Stirling Business Awards. There was a real buzz in the room during the awards ceremony which provided an excellent networking opportunity for everyone there.

“I’d like to congratulate all the businesses whose success was marked last night and hope they continue to go from strength to strength. I’d also like to thank all our sponsors and supporters, including our headline sponsor Invest in Stirling.”

Stirling Council leader, Cllr Chris Kane, said: “The inaugural Stirling Business Excellence Awards was an inspiring event that showcased the drive, ambition and creativity of our exceptional entrepreneurs, as well as reaffirming our reputation as a centre of business and innovation excellence. Congratulations to all the winners and to all those shortlisted.

“The event highlighted Stirling’s strong track-record of effective collaboration between the public, private and third sectors, creating a vibrant and enterprising business environment where our economy, businesses and communities flourish.

“Our people are at the very heart of our inclusive economic growth ambitions and it was fantastic to celebrate the stories and achievements of our diverse and dynamic business community.

“Stirling celebrates its 900th anniversary this year and thanks to our thriving businesses, creative collaborations and talented people, we are well positioned to unleash our full economic potential in the years ahead.”

Full list of winners:

Entrepreneur of the Year - Jason Wagner

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by University of Stirling - Allanwater Brewhouse

Rural Business of the Year - Charlotte Grace Bridal

Family Business of the Year - Fletcher's

Startup Business of the Year - SWIMSARA Swimwear

Food & Drink Award, sponsored by STEP - The Inn at Kippen

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year, sponsored by LOC Hire - Stirling Distillery

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by ECO Hire - Ryan Coalter

Business in the Community Award - Babes in the Wood, Stirling

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Kings Park Hospital - Blueberry Hill Meals

Innovation Award, sponsored by Techscaler - Wild Child Animation

Sustainable Initiative Award, sponsored by Graham and Sibbald - Myriad Wind Energy Systems

Diversity Award - Radical Weavers Limited