Business shake-up for West Lothian marketing and communications agency

Founder Lawrence Broadie is to gift part of Electrify Marketing & Communications to creative director Lauren Bennett, who will become a co-owner.

Bennett has been with the agency, which is headquartered in Livingston, for nearly three-and-a-half years. She was appointed to the firm’s board last May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadie said: “For a long time I’ve wanted a partner to work with me at Electrify. I originally thought that was a mentor, someone with more experience than me, who could guide - and challenge - me. And of course we may still look for that advice and insight.

Lauren Bennett and Lawrence Broadie at the Electrify HQ. Picture: Matthew Dunsmore

“However, in Lauren I’ve found the most extraordinary talent, someone who gives it to me straight every day - and a close friend who I trust implicitly.

“She has contributed in every area of our business, having a profound impact, transforming our creative output, building a team almost exclusively of multi-talented in-house creatives delivering film, animation, motion and static design and illustration.

“To facilitate this change, I have gifted the shares to Lauren and we will cover all liabilities that fall due as a consequence.”

Bennett added: “Electrify has not only recognised my ability and ambition, extremely quickly, but gave me the opportunity to showcase and work to my full potential.”

The firm, which was set up in 2015, works almost exclusively with not-for-profit clients across the public sector, with charities and community organisations. Clients include Age Scotland, Dogs for Good and the SPFL Trust.

A message from the Editor: