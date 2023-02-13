Business people on the move

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has kicked-off its 110th anniversary year with the appointment of Joe Madden, former MD of independent property and construction consultancy PMP, as an equity partner.

Joe Madden

His remit in its Glasgow office is to build the Building Surveying team and provide a strategic overview of the practice by assisting senior partner Danny McArthur to grow the business throughout the UK.

An expert in dilapidations and technical due diligence and a guest lecturer on the Building Surveying course at Glasgow Caledonian University, Mr Madden has been a member of the judging panel of the Scottish Property Awards, a Scottish finalist in Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year awards and a British Council of Offices mentor.

Operating at senior levels within national multidisciplinary surveying and building consultancy practices and with an established UK-wide network of fund managers and pension fund asset managers, at PMP he led the company through substantial five-year growth .

Stephanie Nichol

Commercial property expert Stephanie Nichol has been made a Partner at Balfour+Manson.

She has specialised in commercial property for more than 20 years across the sector, working with a wide range of clients. Stephanie, who has worked at a senior level for national and international law firms, joins Stephanie Zak in commercial property at Balfour+Manson.

She said: “I’m delighted to join the partnership and I’m confident that I can use my breadth and depth of experience to benefit clients and help them achieve the best results. I thrive on variety and I’m highly motivated by getting deals done.”

JLL has announced that Cameron Stott will take on a new role as head of Scotland. Cameron will replace Alasdair Humphery who after 20 years in leadership positions, will take on a consultant role in JLL’s capital markets team.

Cameron.Stott

Cameron has been at JLL almost 30 years and recently led the Edinburgh office. He is a highly respected office agent across the Edinburgh market and has worked with developers, corporates and the public sector on some of the most significant developments in the market.