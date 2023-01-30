Business people on the move

DLA Piper has appointed Naomi Pryde as partner to its Edinburgh Litigation & Regulatory team.

Naomi Pryde

Naomi has a wealth of experience of high value and complex disputes spanning the full spectrum of commercial and property litigation.

She is a qualified solicitor in Scotland, England & Wales, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and has used this to build up considerable cross border experience. Many of her cases have had an inter-national element to them, spanning a range of sectors, including energy, retail, banks and finance.

Naomi, who was voted "Lawyer of the Year” in 2021 at The Scottish Legal Awards, will bolster the core disputes and investigations practice in Scotland.

Xanthe Tremain

Azets, the UK top 10 accountancy firm, has appointed SME and owner-managed business specialist Xanthe Tremain as a new partner in the Accounts and Business Advisory Services (ABAS) team.

Azets’ ABAS team oversees the technology-led delivery of all compliance services such as year-end accounts, VAT returns, management accounts and business advice.

Xanthe brings extensive experience to the role having advised a range of businesses during a 20-year career in London, the South-East and across Scotland. She is widely recognised as an expert in the increasingly complex field of compliance, business planning and strategic financial management. Xanthe will work on the development and growth of the ABAS team.

Paul Young has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a partner in the infrastructure team, bringing 10 years’ expertise, with a focus on the energy, infrastructure and real estate sectors.

Paul Young

Paul, who trained at Shepherd and Wedderburn and spent a number of years in the infrastructure team, returns from Dentons where he became a partner in May 2021 specialising in non-contentious construction, engineering, energy and infrastructure projects.

Paul advises developers, financiers, public sector bodies, major utilities and contractors across the UK and internationally in real estate development and investment, energy (core, alternative and renewables), major infrastructure (public and private) and large-scale engineering.