Business people on the move

Leading property company JLL has strengthened its rating team with Paul Fallon as a director.

Paul Fallon

Paul will help identify solutions for JLL’s Scottish clients facing the 2023 Revaluation. Prior to joining JLL, he held senior roles at real estate consultancy, Lambert Smith Hampton, delivering valuation and rating advice to some of the UK’s largest owners, occupiers, retailers, developers and investors.

Paul’s arrival coincides with the 2023 Scottish Revaluation process and recently released Draft 2023 Rateable Values. He said: “JLL has built itself an enviable reputation. With all the impending changes, my focus will be on helping clients to understand what this means for them and working with them to provide solutions.”

Scotland’s homebuilder, Miller Homes, welcomes David McGrath as the new divisional MD for Scotland East and West, the North East and Teesside, as well as timber company Walker Timber, acquired by the group in 2021.

David McGrath

Formerly regional chairman at CALA Homes, David takes the reigns from Peter Thomson, who recently retired.

Overseeing these four geographic regions, David will be heavily involved in supporting the teams to deliver against the wider company strategy, as well as ensuring a seamless introduction of the New Homes Quality Code.

He said: “The house building industry has evolved significantly since I was last at Miller Homes, but the company has successfully maintained the same ethos of building high quality homes.”

Deeside Timberframe has appointed David Crawford MD following John Wright’s decision to step back after 40 years with the Stonehaven business.

David Crawford

He will take up the reins in April. With extensive experience of improving manufacturing capacity and increasing profitability in the offsite manufacturing industry, Mr Crawford was previously a director with CCG (OSM) Limited – one of the most advanced offsite timber manufacturing facilities in the UK.