Business people on the move

Global law firm Clyde & Co’s team in Scotland has been bolstered by a trio of promotions to senior associate.

Lyndsey Combe

Lyndsey Combe, Kay Darling and Ross Fairweather have been promoted in their respective fields of large loss and catastrophic injuries, clinical negligence and defender disease litigation.

Lyndsey joined Simpson & Marwick in 2013 as a trainee solicitor prior to the merger with Clyde & Co in 2015. She specialises in clinical negligence and medical product liability claims as well as public and professional indemnity claims arising within the care sector. Lyndsey also acts for clients in the ongoing Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry and in fatal accident inquiries.

Kay also joined Simpson & Marwick pre-merger in 2012 as a senior solicitor. She works solely in the field of defender disease litigation, with a specific focus on asbestos claims and shipyard cases – dealing with conditions, from complex and high value mesothelioma actions in the Court of Session to pleural plaques claims in the All Scotland Sheriff Personal Injury Court.

Greig Honeyman

Ross joined Clyde & Co as an associate in April 2020. He acts on behalf of the country’s largest insurance companies, defending personal injury claims in the Sheriff Courts and the Court of Session. Ross also qualified as a solicitor-advocate in June.

A leading accountancy firm has appointed of one of Edinburgh's best-known former lawyers.

Greig Honeyman will advise leading figures at Douglas Home & Co, while tapping into his extensive network of family businesses, trusts, lawyers and corporate decision-makers.

The move to bolster the board comes after Honeyman stepped down from Shepherd and Wedderburn, where he'd spent six years as partner and the last 18 months as a consultant.

Adam Broatch

He’ll act as a non-legal conduit for new business, assisting with the company’s long-term strategy.

Adam Broatch joins the accountancy and business advisory firm BDO as a partner in the transaction services team.