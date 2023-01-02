Business people on the move

Glasgow-based innovator, Cullen has made a senior design appointment to help meet rising global demand for its sustainable packaging as firms increasingly replace plastics.

Adam Troy

The company has hired Adam Troy as design manager to create an array of new design applications of its compostable corrugated cardboard materials.

Adam brings a wealth of experience in design management from the likes of Elanders, WestRock Company and Chesapeake Branded Packaging. He will use his extensive experience to develop plastic alternatives using Cullen’s corrugated packaging.

Adam said: “Cullen’s scale is unrivalled, making over one billion products for customers in over 34 countries. It’s a designer’s dream to be able to get innovation at that sort of scale that makes a genuine impact worldwide.”

Johnny Harvey

Cleaning specialist CleanTEC is targeting a new phase of growth with the appointment of Johnny Harvey as operations manager.

He will spearhead the Edinburgh firm’s ongoing development in tandem with managing director John Ross.

Previously an area sales manager with Arnold Clark Vehicle Management for 15 years, Mr Harvey was also successful in junior football, a prolific goal scorer for Penicuik Athletic before going on to manage a number of clubs including Tranent, Edinburgh United, Haddington, Penicuik and Berwick Rangers over an eight-year period.

“This is an exciting new chapter in my career,” he said. “I’ll be involved in all areas of the business and I can’t wait to really get my teeth into the job and believe I can make a real difference.”

Chris Huggett

Market-leading digital display business Pufferfish has appointed Chris Huggett as interim chief sales officer.

He has led international teams of up to 700 across sales, marketing and product management signing, growing and retaining customers in enterprise, mid-market and small and midsize business segments.

He has successfully targeted emerging markets, and launched innovative technologies in the UK, Germany, Netherlands and across EMEA with Cisco Systems, HP, Dell, 3Com, Sungard and Vodafone.

