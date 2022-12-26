Business people on the move

Anna Gardiner has joined SLE as a Policy Adviser (Rural Property), bringing a wealth of experience from her career in commercial and residential property.
From a childhood on a farm in the Scottish Borders, Anna went on to study land economy at the University of Aberdeen and to London, where she qualified as a chartered curveyor while working in commercial property for Savills. Back in Scotland her work shifted to the residential sector.
In addition to her nine years in rural residential property sales, also with Savills, she has gained experience managing holiday lettings and private rented sector property. Most recently her work has focused on developing diversification projects, specifically holiday lettings for rural estates.
Anna’s area of responsibility within the policy team will include housing, digital connectivity, non-domestic rates, and business funding. She will handle enquiries from SLE members relating to any and all property matters.
Laings has appointed Graham Bruce as general manager of its flagship Glasgow showroom, in the latest step towards unveiling a new luxury retail experience in the city.
Graham joins from Fraser Hart, bringing 13 years of industry knowledge. The move marks a return to his hometown of Glasgow, where he began his career in the renowned Argyll Arcade.
Graham will be responsible for preparing Laings’ team of experts for the grand opening of its new Rowan House showroom on Glasgow’s prestigious ‘style mile’, in 2023.
Graham said: “Having grown up and begun my career in Glasgow, I am familiar with Laings’ rich heritage. When I was younger, I often peered in the window to marvel at the display of watches.”
International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has appoined a new partner Arran Mackenzie to its corporate and energy team from Burness Paull.
Arran has extensive experience in the energy sector and has recently been involved in renewable energy transactions including offshore wind, smart metering, and renewable heat. She has also worked across other sectors including transport, food and drink and retail.