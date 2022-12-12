Business people on the move

Andrew Blain has been re-elected by the partners of the firm to serve a second term as managing partner of Shepherd and Wedderburn from 1 May 2023.

Andrew Blain

Andrew was first elected managing partner in 2019 after joining in 1989 and becoming a partner in 1996. He led thecorporate practice from 2009-19.

Andrew has overseen investment in talent through the promotion of 13 colleagues to partner roles and an additional eight, adding strength and depth in core strategic areas including disputes, corporate, construction, real estate and energy.

Andrew’s first term saw the launch of the firm’s Smarter Working innovation unit in 2019. The team was named Support Team of the Year at the 2022 Scottish Legal Awards.

Amanda Kerley

Andrew said: “I am honoured to have been re-elected as managing partner for a further term and look forward to working with the board to deliver our strategy.”

Trickle, the Edinburgh-based employee engagement and wellbeing company, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Amanda Kerley as chief operating officer.

Kerley has been with Trickle since 2020, most recently as Customer Wellbeing Lead, and has a wealth of experience within the retail, property and legal sectors. She will oversee the execution of Trickle's strategies to help meet the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Launched in 2019 and headquartered in Edinburgh, Trickle already has an impressive client base which includes the Scottish Government, over half of the country’s regional health boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Andy Cliffe

Amanda said: “Trickle continues to go from strength to strength, as more organisations recognise the importance of employee experience and wellbeing when it comes to recruiting and retaining talent.”

AGS Airports Ltd, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, has confirmed that Andy Cliffe will succeed Derek Provan as chief executive officer.