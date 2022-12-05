Business people on the move

Experienced marketing strategist Leanne Gunn joins Optima Partners as head of marketing.

Leanne Gunn

Leanne said: “This is a very exciting time to join Optima Partners. Optima has already built a strong reputation based on depth of knowledge and expertise in fast-moving specialisms like the application of advanced data sciences, and the practical application of AI and machine learning.

“Now, thanks to attracting investment from capital investor BGF, we are in a position to build on the success of our existing customer collaborations.

"We want to raise the profile of Optima Partners and expand to serve more industries and clients.”

Katy Thomson

Leanne has a strong background in working with cutting-edge science and technology.

She was previously Senior Marketing and Communications Manager (Enterprise) at Heriot-Watt University, where she worked across commercial initiatives focused on quantum and photonics, robotics and AI, energy transition, smart construction and also medical technology.

Azets, the SME-focused accountancy firm, has hired one of Scotland’s leading experts in entrepreneurial taxes, Katy Thomson, as a partner and head of the firm’s Entrepreneurial Tax team.

Entrepreneurial Tax is an addition to Azets’ expanding tax department in Scotland which employs nearly 70 tax professionals advising Scotland’s SMEs, entrepreneurs and company directors on compliance, robust planning and maximising tax reliefs.

Daniel Williams

Katy Thomson brings extensive experience advising owner managed businesses and entrepreneurs on a wide range of tax planning and issues including succession planning, exits, mergers, acquisitions, share based incentives and business structures.

SME financier, Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has appointed Daniel Williams as Head of Sales – Corporate North as it looks to expand its support for SMEs and their advisors throughout the North of England and Scotland.