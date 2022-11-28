Business people on the move

Livingston James Group has appointed Alistair Shaw to its executive search and leadership advisory practice to drive growth in the manufacturing and technology sectors.

Alistair Shaw

Shaw recently led the group’s specialist technology brand Hamilton Forth and was previously MD for Hudson in Scotland. Along with being sector lead in Livingston James, he will have group responsibility for new service innovation and growth of the M&T sectors.

Alistair said: “I’m delighted to be joining such a high calibre team at a time when more and more manufacturing and technology organisations are looking for agile leaders to guide them through these uncertain times.

“Manufacturing and technology are both huge growth sectors in Scotland and are key to the long-term recovery and future success of the Scottish economy.”

Donna Sutherland

The Scottish Energy Forum has appointed Donna Sutherland to its board of directors.

She brings 20 years of experience in energy markets, regulation, power networks, oil and gas terminal transformation and operations to the role. Sutherland is currently a manager for EnQuest’s Infrastructure and New Energy business.

She drives the identification and delivery of new electrification and hydrogen-based decarbonisation solutions at Sullom Voe, one of Europe’s largest oil terminals.

Board members ensure it remains the national forum for presentation and discussion on all aspects of energy, from the economy and industrial to technical and political.

Neil Cunningham,

Neil Cunningham, founder of MatchPoint Hospitality Group, has joined the board of the world’s longest continually running investment syndicate, Archangels.

Cunningham set up MatchPoint in 1992, expanding its corporate hospitality offering from the UK to include clients as far afield as Hong Kong and Sydney, and recently sold his stake. He has invested in, and been a director of, various start-ups, joint ventures and special purpose vehicles in the hospitality and sports industries in the UK, Middle East, Asia, and Australia.