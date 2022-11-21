Business people on the move

Full-service legal firm Gilson Gray has bolstered its commercial real estate team with the appointment of new partner Stephen Dick.

Stephen has more than two decades of experience in the property sector and joins Gilson Gray from DLA Piper, where his client base included a range of high-profile investors, developers, landlords, and occupiers. He also previously spent six years working at Semple Fraser.

Most recently, Stephen was involved in some of Scotland’s largest commercial property deals including the sale of Edinburgh’s Haymarket development site to M&G Real Estate; advising Artisan on its New Waverley mixed-use development in Edinburgh; and acting on the disposal of Glasgow’s St Enoch shopping centre.

Based in Edinburgh but acting for clients across Scotland, Stephen will work with Gilson Gray’s five- partner strong commercial real estate team on a range of investment, disposals, development, and lease deals.

Stephen said: “Gilson Gray has developed its reputation as one of Scotland’s leading legal firms and I’m pleased to be joining the team. The full-service approach stands out from the crowd.”

Leading commercial property development company, Knight Property Group has announced that Stuart Heslop has joined the team as a non-executive director.

Stuart brings a vast experience and knowledge to the business, having previously been managing director of real estate finance at RBS for Scotland and the North of England and a policy board member of the Scottish Property Federation.

In his new position, he will work alongside the Knight Property Group and Chess Group boards, providing expert advice and counsel on finance and economic matters, as well as the ongoing development of the portfolio, driving business growth in existing and new sectors.

Scottish national care home provider, Renaissance Care, has added a new finance director to its board of directors.