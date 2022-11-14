Business people on the move

Global real estate advisor CBRE has strengthened its advisory and transactions team with Kirsty McKenzie joining as a data analyst in its Glasgow office.

Kirsty McKenzie

She is relocating from CBRE’s market-leading Manchester office where she has worked since 2017.

As well as producing research and analysis for the team in Scotland, Kirsty will be implementing new processes to strengthen data quality and completeness, along with additional areas of analysis that haven’t been generated previously in Scotland. This will also enable the firm to deliver market analysis quicker.

Kirsty said: “I am excited to make the move to Scotland and get started in this new role. I am passionate about the value that data and analysis can add to our client offering and look forward to further developing my skills and experience working alongside a great team.”

Ross Wallace

STATS Group has strengthened its management board with the appointment of Ross Wallace .

Ross joined the Aberdeenshire pipeline technology specialist in 2011 and has worked in several finance roles, including group financial controller and now finance director.

He was instrumental in helping establish STATS as a major pipeline solutions provider in North America during a seven-year spell based in Edmonton and Houston, before returning to a senior role at STATS Kintore headquarters.

A graduate of The Robert Gordon University and locally schooled at Turriff Academy, Ross said: “The reason I joined STATS was because I was hugely impressed by the enthusiasm of the directors and their vision for where they wanted to take the business and it remains a hugely ambitious company.”

Brian Henderson

Pufferfish, the global market-leading digital display business, has made its third high-profile appointment in four months.

Brian Henderson is joining the company as Chief Operating Officer, having previously been Group Chief Information Officer at UK media giant, DC Thomson. He brings more than 35 years’ experience in business, technology.