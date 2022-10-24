Business people on the move

Alison Gilson

The corporate division in Scotland is further strengthening to service growing client demand, including from technology businesses in Scotland, the UK and overseas.

The team led by Alison Gilson, corporate partner and head of the Edinburgh office has advised on £150m worth of deals since January this year alone. This has included a number of transactions for clients operating businesses in the technology sector or which are focused on utilising cutting edge green technology.

Alison, who has carved out a niche for her legal expertise in the green tech sector, has recently advised long-standing client Extreme E, the international all electric off-road racing series, on a range of corporate matters including various international equity funding rounds. Alison also advises the E1 Series, most recently on a further fundraising round, enabling it to proceed with its launch of the world’s first-ever electric boat racing championship.

Kimberley Goh

The corporate team has also advised on a seed funding round into Scottish tech start-up Ember Core Ltd with an ambitious business focused on delivering electric public transport in Scotland. Engine B, a digital tech company specialising in AI and digital analytics for the professional services industry, has also been supported on a further round of investment.

This year Shoosmiths acted for Entrotec Limited in the sale of its entire issued share capital to CAME BPT UK Ltd within the security, access and fire safety space.

The team has also advised on two significant international transactions within the education technology (edtech) sector, including acquisitions for Sandbox & Co in Brazil, Spain and the US.

Kimberley Goh, a successful corporate lawyer with over 14 years’ transactional experience at Dentons (formerly Maclay Murray Spens) has joined Shoosmiths as a legal director.

Jen Paton