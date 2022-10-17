Business people on the move
DataVita, Scotland’s largest data centre and multi-cloud services provider, has appointed James King as new business development director to lead its bid for international growth.
A chartered accountant with a background in corporate and project finance, James joins from the Scottish Futures Trust where he was an associate director. He previously held roles at accountancy giants EY and PwC.
While there he established and was chairperson of the Host in Scotland initiative, which aims to raise the profile of Scotland as a location for data centre facilities on a world stage.
James’s experience working with global partners in the data centre and subsea infrastructure sectors will see him lead DataVita’s plans to build on its domestic success by attracting companies with international data centre requirements to Scotland.
James said: "The company’s Fortis data centre facility is unrivalled in Scotland – and arguably the rest of the UK – in terms of its green and security credentials and I am really excited to build on its success.”
Leading timber expert, Donaldson Group, has appointed Graham Johnston as CEO of its retail and distribution division in a new role.
Graham joins from ASDA where he was senior director of omnichannel customer support, running a large UK and international operation alongside delivering a technology transformation. He also spent a decade at Hutchison 3G UK (Three).
Following a period of growth and expansion, Graham will be responsible for leading the retail and distribution division of the business.
Fraser Mitchell has re-joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a partner, bringing almost two decades’ planning expertise, with a focus on the housebuilding, commercial property and clean energy sectors.
Fraser, who trained at Shepherd and Wedderburn and spent a number of years in the planning team, returns to the firm from Shoosmiths, where he led the planning and environment team in Scotland, advising on all aspects of planning, roads, and compulsory purchase law.
Fraser said: “I am excited to join the largest team of planning lawyers in Scotland. I am looking forward to playing my part in the firm’s growth plans in key sectors such as clean energy and housebuilding.”
