Business people on the move

Maria Mikhailova

Matt joins as MD following eight years with EV Private Equity and will focus on investments that support the energy transition to net zero. He has spent over 20 years as an executive and an investor in the UK, European, US and Canadian markets.

With 15 years’ investment experience, Maria Mikhailova is relocating from Kyiv. She joins as Investment Advisor from Diligent Capital Partners, a private equity firm, with a focus on Ukrainian agribusiness, export and technology investments.

Mark Robson joins as an Investment Associate from Deloitte’s Edinburgh M&A advisory team. He is a Chartered Accountant with a strong background in corporate finance. Mark will source new opportunities, execute transactions and support the management teams of Cairngorm Capital’s portfolio companies.

Costa Skotidas

Award-winning aquaculture technology specialists, Ace Aquatec, has appointed Costa Skotidas as sales and partnerships manager.

Following recent growth in countries including Greece and Denmark, Skotidas will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s expansion into further European markets as well as the introduction into the Middle East and Africa.

With over 15 years’ experience in the aquaculture and technology industry, Skotidas will develop and execute all EMEA strategic sales plans including identifying potential new clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as expand the company’s client base.

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has continued its growth plan with the appointment of Dougie Bell as its first operations director.

Dougie Bell

Dougie was most recently with Ideal Heating and brings a wealth of experience to the new role having worked in the industry for 19 years, holding senior positions in sales and management.