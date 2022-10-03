Business people on the move

Andy McQueen

Andy started his career after training at Wentworth Golf Club, home of the PGA, then to a series of senior head chef positions at Crieff Hydro Hotel, Radisson Collection, Malmaison, Sheraton, Carnoustie Golf Course Hotel & Resort, Macdonald Hotels & Resortsy.

He has also been part of a team that cooked for the Royal Family at Holyrood Palace and has catered for many high profile celebrities during his career.

Andy’s culinary flair is based on creating novel dishes that are fresh and inspired by the season with an emphasis on using locally-sourced ingredients and suppliers. This is in-keeping with Dalmahoy’s signature restaurant The Pentland

Peter Crawley

Andy said, “It’s an exciting time to join Dalmahoy, there’s an established team here, and we’ve just launched an apprenticeship scheme working with local colleges to identify new talent and train them up to chef standards.”

Merson Group has announced Peter Crawley has been appointed business development director.

Peter has more than 15 years’ experience in the design and signage industry across a variety of sectors including, retail, transport and stadiums.

With over 250 employees across two sites in UK and one in Europe, Merson Group services clients such as Aston Martin, Lotus, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and the Crossrail Elizabeth Line.

Neil Kindness

Yorkshire based commercial finance consultancy, ABL, has grown its operations in Scotland with the appointment of Neil Kindness as regional managing director.

The hire follows the commercial finance consultancy’s major recruitment drive as joint managing directors Alex Beardsley and Andy Redman chase ambitious growth plans to open a further 12 locations in the next three years and hit £6million turnover by 2025.