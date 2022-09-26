Business people on the move

Petra Grunenberg

Petra, who is ranked as a Leading Individual by Legal 500, previously led the rural team at Blackadders. Ellen joined as director, both based in the firm’s Aberdeen office.

Petra and Ellen bring more than 40 years of combined expertise supporting clients, principally advising on rural land transactions, including secured lending, sales and purchases, title conditions, and sporting and fishing rights, as well as agricultural tenancies, renewable energy and other diversification projects, and partnership and succession planning matters.

Their arrival brings the firm’s total number of agricultural law specialists accredited by the Law Society of Scotland to five.

Petra and Ellen will be joined by four lawyers specialising in rural and agricultural law. These investments will further Shepherd and Wedderburn’s strategic aims of strengthening and deepening the expertise within its top-ranked rural team and of broadening the firm’s presence across the north-east of Scotland.

The latest appointments follow the announcement that Peter Smith has joined the firm’s Aberdeen office to lead the development of its real estate team in the region.

Michelle Boyd has joined Jaclyn Robinson Property Solutions (JRPS) as operations manager.

Formerly sales manager with Bellway Homes Limited (Scotland West) where she spent ten years, Michelle joins as the company manages its rapid growth with the launch of new residential developments located in Ayr, Greenock and Glasgow.

A graduate of the University of Strathclyde in Business Management, Michelle followed in her mum’s footsteps who was a property sales representative for a number of housebuilders.

Michelle added, “I’m looking forward to the new challenge especially during these unprecedented times in the property world at the moment.”