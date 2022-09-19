Business people on the move

Ian Wilson

He replaces Raymond Abbott who will retire from the post at this time. Wilson brings a wealth of experience from across the financial services sector from his stellar 40-year career in the industry.

Having enjoyed senior management positions at high street banks, challenger banks and building society sectors, Wilson also has excellent knowledge of the growing fintech sector, working with neo banks such as Monzo, Revolut and Copenhagen-based, Kompasbank.

He will support Scottish Building Society to enhance its offering to members and grow safely and sustainably as it looks ahead to its 175th anniversary in 2023.

Colin Meharg

Scottish Building Society is the world’s oldest remaining building society with a proud heritage stretching back to 1848, and continues to operate as a mutual organisation, owned by and run for the benefit of its members.

Leading project management consultancy MGAC | RLF has hired Colin Meharg as director in Glasgow.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Colin has been involved in major capital projects for clients within the higher education, healthcare, retail and leisure sectors. At MGAC | RLF he is responsible for advising the firm’s client base and developing the business expansion strategy.

Colin spent the past six years as lead technical director at Faithful+Gould as an integral part of the delivery team for the University of Glasgow’s £1 billion Gilmorehill masterplan.

Bill Stark

He has a track record of delivering challenging schemes within demanding environments, including community hospitals with trusts in Northern Ireland and for NHS Boards across Scotland.

Leading Scottish law firm Harper Macleod has appointed Bill Stark as a debt & asset recovery consultant.

Bill’s appointment strengthens the firm’s expertise across a wide range of service and sector teams which advise businesses, individuals, commercial landlords, public sector bodies and housing associations. He joins from Morton Fraser.