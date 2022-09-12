Business people on the move

John Malone

John will lead the Scottish division of the company, working with clients such as Scottish Water and new customers to oversee their property management compliance.

OHS aims to grow its team in Scotland to 20 staff in the next three years, comprising asbestos and water consultants and building security experts.

John has worked in the asbestos industry for 15 years and in compliance for 25 years; his expertise spans compliance, health and safety and human resources. Outside of work, he is a compliance and board member of the third sector organisations Clydesdale Housing Association and Parkhead Development Company.

Louisa Macdonell

John said: “With my experience of helping to manage the regulatory burdens involved in risk management, I’m excited to bring the diverse and flexible solutions OHS can offer to Scottish clients who manage buildings."

Business in the Community (BITC), The Prince’s Responsible Business Network, has appointed Louisa Macdonell as its Scotland director.

She joins from the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations employability team and is entrepreneur-in residence at the University of Edinburgh Business School.

She supports and mentors small business owners, especially those run by women and social enterprises. Louisa sits on the Board of Social Investment Scotland, the responsible finance provider, and the Strategic Board of Interface, the knowledge connection for business.

Margaret Egan

Wylie & Bisset, accountants and business advisers, has appointed a specialist to manage and grow its burgeoning payroll team.

Margaret Egan has over 30 years’ payroll experience operating software packages and advising clients on all the increasingly complex and ever-changing processes and regulations involved in the vital accountancy function.