Business people on the move

Peter Smith

Peter, who joined Shepherd and Wedderburn on 1 August, had been a partner in Burness Paull’s commercial real estate team since 2012.

He has a broad client base operating across sectors including hospitality and leisure, oil and gas services, retail, development and agriculture/rural business, and is individually ranked by Chambers and Partners, one of the UK’s independent legal directories.

Andrew Blain, managing partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “ I am confident that with his local insight and well-established network in the region, Peter will play a key role in helping us to achieve our growth ambitions.”

Megan Neil

Peter said: “I am delighted to be joining Shepherd and Wedderburn. The firm recognises that the north-east is a great place to work and do business, and is committed to growing its practice in the region. Shepherd and Wedderburn has a clear strategy for sustainable growth and it is exciting to become part of it.”

Cushman & Wakefield has expanded its Scottish operation by welcoming 11 new appointments to the team.

Scott McKenzie joins as an associate director with the building consultancy department. Based in Glasgow, Scott returns to the business where he started his career before moving to JLL.

Josh Brines has been appointed as senior building surveyor, Rachael Docherty joins the Glasgow valuations team as a senior surveyor and Gary Kong joins the Edinburgh valuations team as a surveyor.

Anthony Rowley

Ksenija Kasijan and Marcin Dzikowski join the asset services team based in Glasgow as surveyors;

Alan Kennedy has been appointed to the global occupier services team as a surveyor alongside Megan Neil who will be based in Edinburgh. Megan who is fluent in Swedish, was previously the estates manager for CHAS.

Sheila Munro joins thelease and transactionadvisory team as asenior surveyor, working across both Glasgow and Edinburgh offices.