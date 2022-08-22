Business people on the move

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jillian Couto-Phoenix

Jillian joins from the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, where she was a programme manager for the National Transition Training Fund focusing on upskilling and training to meet the industry’s digital transformation, net zero and sustainability skills requirements.

Since 2019, Jillian has helped academics bridge the gap between research and innovation as well as delivering workshops for MSc and PhD researchers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jillian will oversee the innovation centre’s training, leadership and sector engagement programmes, working with aquaculture professionals, colleges and universities on skills initiatives and support for internships, graduates and master’s students.

John Grewar

Also joining SAIC is Janina Costa, a postdoctoral scientist from the Aquaculture Research Group (ARG) at the Moredun Research Institute, as aquaculture innovation officer. Janina specialises in fish health, immunology and vaccine development .

The new appointments follow the recent promotion of Daniel Carcajona and Lynsey Muir to senior aquaculture innovation officer and aquaculture innovation officer respectively.

Agency specialist, John Grewar, has joined Standard Real Estate Ltd as asset management and leasing consultant, based at the firm’s Glasgow office.

John has taken control of letting activity, asset management and portfolio renewals working alongside Standard Real Estate founders, Hamish Munro and Scott Campbell.

Michael Martin

John said: "This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic company in a fast-changing market. I look forward to working with Scott and Hamish as we adapt the Standard Real Estate product to suit new occupier requirements.

InterContinental Edinburgh The George has appointed Michael Martin as its new general manager.

Michael brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry including two decades in leadership roles within the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) including Dubai Marina and Singapore.