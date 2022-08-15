Business people on the move

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Young

Helen is an accomplished strategic consultant and brings over 25 years of experience across public and private sector organisations. She will be responsible for creating development pathways to support employees to reach their professional and personal goals.

Helen said: “Henderson Loggie is an ambitious firm with a passion for development that comes from the top.

"I’m excited by the opportunity to contribute to organisational growth and to build on what has already been achieved.

Brett Simpson

"Focus will be on developing behavioural skills needed to meet the changing demand of today’s professionals, as well as technical capability.

"I have a particular interest in sharing practices for building resilience and wellbeing, and for helping people as they move through their career from trainee, through operational responsibilities to a strategic role.”

Cleantech innovator Celtic Renewables has announced the appointment of two new board members.

The news coincides with the completion of the company’s first production facility in Grangemouth and the unveiling of outline plans for a second biorefinery in the north of Scotland.

David Murray

Brett Simpson has been appointed as executive chairman with Eleanor Bentley taking up the role of non-executive director.

Brett holds a number of additional board positions at organisations including the University of St Andrews, Bladon Micro Turbines and The Wave Project.

Savills continues to expand its engineering and design consultancy team with the appointment of directors in its property management division.

David Murray joins Savills Glasgow office from Pick Everard, where he was the M&E director for Scotland and has significant experience inbuilding services design, sustainability and management.