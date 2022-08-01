Business people on the move

Kirsty Adamson

Dr Adamson is currently the deputy head of Centre for Open Learning at the University of Edinburgh and will take up her new role in the autumn.

Her previous roles include head of STEM at the Centre for Open Learning and head of education and exhibits at the Dundee Science Centre.

Kirsty said, “Everybody tells me that Newbattle Abbey College is a very special place and the moment I entered the gates, I knew it was true. Learning is transformational and Newbattle's unique and beautiful campus offers all kinds of opportunities for creative and meaningful educational experiences.

Peter Balnave

“Throughout my career I have championed lifelong learning and access to education. I have worked with learners of all ages and stages, from pre-school children to retirees, in informal and formal learning environments.”

Montagu Evans has announced the latest in a series of recent senior strategic hires with the appointment of Scottish lease advisory specialist Peter Balnave to its supermarket advisory team.

Having headed Cushman & Wakefield’s professional services activities in Scotland for over 30 years, and his own advisory firm since 2018, Balnave is best known for his work in advising foodstore investors on their Scottish assets.

Chris Keen, Partner at Montagu Evans, said: “Peter is widely known by many investors as Scotland’s principal advisor on supermarkets, with unrivalled expertise in rent reviews, lease re-gears and advice on foodstore investments.

Iain Clunie

Iain Clunie has been appointed in a new role as net zero programme director by Food and Drink Federation Scotland to support Scottish food and drink producers and manufacturers.

For the last six years Iain has led the food and drink team at Zero Waste Scotland helping to reduce food waste across the supply chain from farm to fork and working towards Scotland’s target of 33 per cent food waste reduction by 2025.